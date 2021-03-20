IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / States impose fresh curbs as daily cases cross 40,000
Maharashtra, which is the worst hit as a second wave of infections starts in India, ordered all theatres and auditoriums to operate at 50% capacity, and allow no one to enter without masks. In this file picture, a frontline worker checks temperature of people in Mumbai. (PTI)
Maharashtra, which is the worst hit as a second wave of infections starts in India, ordered all theatres and auditoriums to operate at 50% capacity, and allow no one to enter without masks. In this file picture, a frontline worker checks temperature of people in Mumbai. (PTI)
health

States impose fresh curbs as daily cases cross 40,000

  • Cases rose in the national capital too, which saw 716 new infections, also the highest this year, as experts urged the public to maintain distancing and wear masks.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai/ Chandigarh/ Bhopal/ New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:02 AM IST

Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh clamped restrictions on public assembly and gatherings on Friday in an attempt to arrest rising Covid-19 cases in the hot spot states as infections in India surged past the 40,000 mark for the first time this year.

Maharashtra, which is the worst hit as a second wave of infections starts in India, ordered all theatres and auditoriums to operate at 50% capacity, and allow no one to enter without masks.(HT Illustrator)
Maharashtra, which is the worst hit as a second wave of infections starts in India, ordered all theatres and auditoriums to operate at 50% capacity, and allow no one to enter without masks.(HT Illustrator)

Cases rose in the national capital too, which saw 716 new infections, also the highest this year, as experts urged the public to maintain distancing and wear masks.

Maharashtra, which is the worst hit as a second wave of infections starts in India, ordered all theatres and auditoriums to operate at 50% capacity, and allow no one to enter without masks. The order also barred theatres, auditoriums and halls from hosting religious, social, cultural or political gatherings. All private offices — except health and essential services — will function at 50% capacity. Government office heads can decide on attendance by adhering to all protocols.

“I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the COVID-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time,” chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told reporters in Nandurbar. The state recorded 25,681 new cases on Friday, a little under its own single-day record of 25,833 on Thursday.

In Punjab, chief minister Amarinder Singh ordered all educational institutions shut until the end of the month and announced curbs on cinemas and malls.

In the 11 worst-hit Punjab districts, a complete ban was ordered on all social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 people in attendance. This will be enforced from Sunday.

Not more than 10 visitors can be entertained in homes and mask wearing will be compulsory. “We have to be prepared for this second surge. We have to be prepared for a long battle,” Singh said. The situation will be reviewed after two weeks, he added.

Madhya Pradesh announced a complete lockdown every Sunday for the three worst-affected districts — Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur, where the positivity rate is as high as 5%, said an officer of the home department. A night curfew is already in place in these districts. “The lockdown will also help us to tell people about seriousness of the second Covid-19 wave and create awareness about wearing masks and social distancing,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

A separate order by the home department said all schools and colleges in these three districts will be closed till March 31. “There will be complete lockdown in these three districts from 10pm Saturday to 6am Monday. Factories and industries will remain operational on Sunday. The movement of people will be allowed for railway station, airport and hospitals. Students will be allowed to appear in competitive exams,” said Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary home department.

New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections in the country. Since the peak of the first wave, the seven-day average of cases had dropped to a low 10,988 infections a day for week ending February 11. Since then though, cases have again been rising at an alarming rate. On average, there have been 31,626 new cases every day in the past week – an increase of 188% from the levels on February 11.

Rising cases have forced many states to announce restrictions in the past week. Gujarat has clamped night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, and a number of states — including Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttarakhand — need travellers from hot spot states to carry Covid-19 negative certificates.

“We have assurance from the government that there are no imported variant, but given the scale of the rise in cases, the possibility of a local highly transmission variant cannot be ruled out,” said Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, has been at the forefront of the rise of the second wave in the country. The western state has contributed roughly 65% of the country’s daily case burden in the past week and the number of active infections in the state has already crossed 178,848.

Punjab, meanwhile, is the only state that has seen a bigger rise from the post-peak low than Maharashtra — the case rate in the state has gone up over 900%. An HT analysis on Thursday showed that Punjab was one of three states – along with Haryana and Madhya Pradesh – that faced the imminent danger of spiraling cases because of a high growth rate of cases and rising positivity rates.

Thackeray appealed to people to get vaccinated without fear. The Union government has assured that there would be no shortage of vaccines, he said.

The state government also warned of heavy penalties if its order is violated.

In Punjab, Singh asked all private and government hospitals to offer hassle-free vaccination services for at least eight hours daily till March 31.There should be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible person aged 45 and above brings a medical record regarding co-morbidities, he directed. The directions were given at a review meeting chaired by the CM, in which he took note of the low vaccination numbers in the state.

Dr KK Talwar, who heads Punjab’s expert team on coronavirus, told the chief minister that the surge in cases appeared to be the result of the opening of schools and colleges, with young asymptomatic people appearing to be spreading the virus.

A number of districts, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mohali already have night curfew restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus spike coronavirus vaccine delhi coronavirus maharashtra coronavirus + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
An elderly woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Sector 30 district hospital, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
An elderly woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Sector 30 district hospital, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
health

Vaccine wastage nearly 7%, says health ministry

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:00 AM IST
  • Health ministry urged authorities to 'optimally utilize' vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai. (PTI)
A health worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai. (PTI)
health

Maharashtra surge takes India’s daily tally past 35k; 536 cases in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:19 AM IST
  • India’s daily infection tally on Wednesday touched 35,836 – the highest single-day case increase in the country in over a 100 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen is administered a dose of Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine at Manpada GB Road vaccination center in Thane, Mumbai.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
A senior citizen is administered a dose of Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine at Manpada GB Road vaccination center in Thane, Mumbai.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 districts, states asked to boost testing

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:38 AM IST
The warning came on a day when the country recorded 35,836 cases, the highest since December 5. The number is now a clear indicator of the country having entered a second wave of infections, at least in some regions, after a low seen over a month ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that most states and districts, where the increasing trend has been observed, are located in central or western part of India.(ANI)
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that most states and districts, where the increasing trend has been observed, are located in central or western part of India.(ANI)
india news

70 districts across 16 states saw cases spike by over 150% between Mar 1 and 15

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:30 PM IST
In addition, 55 districts in 17 states witnessed a spike of anywhere between 100 and 150 per cent, the government said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall on Tuesday, 38,437 shots of the vaccine were administered. Of these, 27,123 were the first doses, while the rest were the second, thus completing their vaccination against the infection.(Bloomberg)
Overall on Tuesday, 38,437 shots of the vaccine were administered. Of these, 27,123 were the first doses, while the rest were the second, thus completing their vaccination against the infection.(Bloomberg)
health

38k get covid-19 vaccine jabs in Capital; Experts call for more inoculations

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • There was a low turnout on the first day that the drive was opened up for the general public — around 6,100 turned up — due to confusions about the processes and problems faced with the government’s CoWIN portal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bill seeks to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. It provides for enhancing the upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women, but does not specify the category.(HT Archive)
The bill seeks to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. It provides for enhancing the upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women, but does not specify the category.(HT Archive)
health

Rajya Sabha passes bill to allow abortion up to 24 weeks

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:20 AM IST
  • Harsh Vardhan moved the MTP(Amendment) Bill 2020 which was passed by voice vote. The bill also ensures that women get access to safe and legal abortion services on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two nations are defying the global trend of resurgence of infections – the US and the UK.(REUTERS)
Two nations are defying the global trend of resurgence of infections – the US and the UK.(REUTERS)
health

Are US and UK reaping benefits of vaccination?

By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The US and the UK, two nations that were completely overwhelmed with cases at the start of 2021, are now defying this trend while fresh waves of infections in mainland Europe, Brazil and India in the past month have pushed the global trajectory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The outbreak in Maharashtra is particularly serious in the regions of Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Thane and Mumbai. In this file picture, view of CSMT from the terrace of BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
The outbreak in Maharashtra is particularly serious in the regions of Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Thane and Mumbai. In this file picture, view of CSMT from the terrace of BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
india news

Govt says 2nd wave in Maharashtra; PM’s meet today

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:12 AM IST
  • The PM is expected to raise the issue of states where the virus appears to be taking hold once again, and is likely to stress on the need to accelerate vaccinations, according to officials who asked not to be named.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Punjab 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far.(HT Photo)
In Punjab 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab's daily spike of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases continues

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:07 PM IST
With this, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally reached 201,036 and the death toll climbed to 6,137.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.(HT Photo)
Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload continues to increase

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The active caseload currently stands at 2,488, an increase of 167 cases from the 2,321 cases reported on Monday, data from the health department showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vial labelled with broken sticker "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine". (Reuters File Photo )
Vial labelled with broken sticker "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine". (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Controversy around AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine explained. What WHO says

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Monday said that a review of at least 17 million individuals suggests that the Covid-19 vaccine was safe for use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
india news

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:47 AM IST
  • Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. (AP Photo)
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. (AP Photo)
india news

'Blood clotting events not related to vaccine': Astrazeneca

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:10 AM IST
AstraZeneca in a company statement said that it would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its vaccine based on clear scientific evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly Indian woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Guwahati(AP Photo)
An elderly Indian woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Guwahati(AP Photo)
india news

Allowed limited Covid vaccine export: Govt

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:28 AM IST
In an affidavit filed in response to a public interest litigation (PIL), the government said that the vaccination drive needed sufficient number of medical staff, as well as infrastructural facilities such as hospitals and primary health centres across various states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan service and sacrifice made by healthcare workers during Covid-19 will be for nothing if people let their guard down. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times Archive)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan service and sacrifice made by healthcare workers during Covid-19 will be for nothing if people let their guard down. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times Archive)
india news

Can’t afford defeat in war against Covid-19: Vardhan warns citizens

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:35 PM IST
  • The Union minister said that people should continue to follow the restrictions with the same amount of consistency as they had done last year when the pandemic was at its peak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP