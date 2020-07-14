e-paper
Home / Health / ‘They needed people’ - Brazil volunteers step up to test Covid-19 vaccine

‘They needed people’ - Brazil volunteers step up to test Covid-19 vaccine

Sao Paulo, Brazil is taking part in mass human trials for the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.

health Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:54 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Sao Paulo
Developers and researchers are looking to places like Brazil, where the new coronavirus is still spreading fast, to test potential vaccines. (Representational Image)
Developers and researchers are looking to places like Brazil, where the new coronavirus is still spreading fast, to test potential vaccines. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

Luiz Augusto Rizzo, 29, is no specialist in infectious diseases, but he is part of perhaps the most important scientific endeavour in the world today: the hunt for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

The paediatric surgeon is one of 2,000 volunteers in Brazil’s largest city of Sao Paulo taking part in mass human trials for the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L). It is one of the brightest hopes in the global bid to contain the virus.

Developers and researchers are looking to places like Brazil, where the new coronavirus is still spreading fast, to test potential vaccines.

With nearly 1.9 million cases, Brazil has the world’s second-worst outbreak behind only the United States. More than 72,000 people have died of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Brazil.

“They needed people,” Rizzo told Reuters via video call.

Hospital colleagues who specialise in infectious diseases had explained the importance of the trials to him.

“There probably won’t be a cure... They said the only way (to beat the virus) is to have a vaccine, and you need to test, you need to make the most of those who are healthy, those who are able to tick all the boxes needed to participate,” he said.

So-called Phase III trials, involving thousands of human volunteers, began last month in Brazil for the Oxford vaccine.

Volunteers have to record their temperature once a day, fill in an online diary about their condition and attend periodic consultations. Participants, who will be monitored of a year, do not know if they have been given the vaccine or a placebo.

Hematologist Vinicius Molla, 33, who frequently conducts clinical studies in his own area, also wanted to help.

“I do clinical trials, I know the difficulty of getting volunteers to participate,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
'Not debasing Ayodhya': Nepal in damage control after Oli's Ramayana fiasco
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
US carries out the first federal execution in nearly 2 decades amid protests
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
