This is how aspirin can help in reducing the onset of Alzheimer’s

Researchers have found that a low-dose aspirin regimen could be a new way of reducing Alzheimer’s disease pathology.

The Society for Neuroscience had conducted the study, and found that activating the cellular machinery which is responsible for removing waste from the brain is a solid strategy for slowing the progression of the disease.

Amyloid beta forms clumps called amyloid plaques, which are harmful for nerve cell connections and are known to be one the major contributing factors for Alzheimer’s disease. The research also showed that aspirin does have benefits for relieving pain and treating cardiovascular diseases.

“The results of our study identifies a possible new role for one of the most widely used, common, over-the-counter medications in the world,” said Kalipada Pahan, senior author of the study. The findings are published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

The study also showed that ageing, along with a diet which is high in sugar and fat content, would lead to increased inflammation and stress in the hippocampus. (Shutterstock)

Other studies have also shown that obesity during middle age may lead to the early development of Alzheimer’s, which is known as the most common form of dementia. The study also showed that ageing, along with a diet which is high in sugar and fat content, would lead to increased inflammation and stress in the hippocampus (which is responsible for long-term memory) and prefrontal cortex (which controls the complex cognitive, emotional and behavioural functions).

