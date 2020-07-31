World Breastfeeding Week 2020: Support Breastfeeding for a healthier planet

health

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:43 IST

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated annually during the first week of August in over 120 countries around the world; and the week commemorates the signing of the Innocenti Declaration in August 1990. This global campaign was first organised by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF in 1992, in an attempt to raise awareness about the benefits of exclusively breastfeeding for the initial 6 months of a child’s life.

The goal established by WABA after its inception on February 14, 1991, has been to reintroduce the culture of breastfeeding around the world as the primary source of nutrition for a child which can help protect the child from various deadly diseases including pneumonia. It is also essential for the proper growth of a child and build strong immunity.

Each year WABA operates under a certain theme in order to facilitate their goals. For the year 2020, their theme is “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet.” Between August 1 through 7, WABA will be working to highlight how infant breastfeeding can directly affect the environment and climate change, and how it is responsible for the health and well-being of the planet and its people.

The WBW 2020’s goals have been aligned with that of the United Nations regarding Sustainable Development. In order to achieve their goals, WABA is applying the ‘warm chain’ approach to empower women from all sectors of the world to unite and work towards the singular goal of protecting the environment.

WABA talks about how “Breastfeeding is a prime example of the deep connections between human health and nature’s ecosystem.”

Breast milk serves as a natural, and renewable source of nourishment for children that does not impact the environment in a negative fashion and is completely green as it produces no waste, and the production and delivery of which causes absolutely no pollution.

Through the WBW 2020 campaign, WABA also means to highlight the negative effects that artificial feeding has on the environment and how it serves as a drain on natural resources.

