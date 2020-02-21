After Donald Trump’s mockery of Parasite’s Oscar win, everyone is cracking same joke: ‘Of course he didn’t like it. He can’t read’

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:55 IST

The internet fired back with vengeance at United States President Donald Trump after he mocked Korean film Parasite’s sweep of this year’s Oscars. He was at the re-election campaign rally in Colorado Springs when he vented against the film and the awards ceremony.

“How bad was the Academy Awards this year? We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?” Trump asked in disbelief. Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist “America first” slogan, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood’s golden age. “Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard’?” he said.

Parasite is a dark comedy exploring class divides by Bong Joon-Ho. It made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood’s biggest annual prize, Best Picture and also Best Director for Bong. Meanwhile, 1939 classic Gone With the Wind has been criticised over the years for its racist undertones.

Trump goes off on the Oscars for giving Best Picture to Parasite because it's a South Korean movie pic.twitter.com/GUGKdExTbw — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) February 21, 2020

Twitter users, who were ecstatic about Parasite’s win, were incensed at Trump’s comments. Even the film’s US distributor Neon weighed in. “Understandable, he can’t read,” a tweet from the official page read. “Trump hates Parasite because he can’t read,” read another tweet. “Parasite is a foreign movie about how oblivious the ultra-rich are about the struggles of the working class, and it requires two hours of reading subtitles. Of course Trump hates it,” tweeted the official Twitter account of The Democrats war room.

I’m sure Trump has not seen Parasite. I’m sure if he saw Parasite he would not understand it. I’m sure if you slowly explained to him that its about class warfare he would still not understand. (He’s a Birth of A Nation kinda guy.) https://t.co/3NMbOuv1HX — Touré (@Toure) February 21, 2020

He will never know how good Parasite is because he can't read https://t.co/i76UOBQtVq — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) February 21, 2020

As the film was shot in Korean, viewers all over the world watched the it with subtitles in English or other languages. When Bong won the Golden Globe Award, he had said in his speech, “Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

Filmmaker Adam Best tweeted, “Parasite is about a family of con artists who lie their way into a house and cause mayhem. Sound familiar, Donald.” “Totally on brand for Trump to complain about the South Korean movie Parasite winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards over a 1939 film like Gone With The Wind. One is about the struggles of the Asian working class. The other is a Confederate sob story about a racist white lady,” read another tweet.

In his address, Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him ‘a little wiseguy.’ “I was never a big fan of his. He’s a little wise guy,” he said. Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the impeachment of Trump.

