e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / How bad was Academy Awards this year? Trump scoffs at ‘Parasite’s’ Oscar win

How bad was Academy Awards this year? Trump scoffs at ‘Parasite’s’ Oscar win

Donald Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist “America first” slogan, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood’s golden age.

world Updated: Feb 21, 2020 07:45 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Colorado
Donald Trump was speaking about the Academy Awards at a packed reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Donald Trump was speaking about the Academy Awards at a packed reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.(HT FILE Photo)
         

President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned the best picture Oscar for South Korean film “Parasite,” asking how a foreign movie could get the honor.

“How bad was the Academy Awards this year?” Trump asked the crowd at a packed reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?” Trump asked in disbelief.

“Parasite,” a dark comedy exploring class divides, made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood’s biggest annual prize.

Saying “was it good? I don’t know,” Trump seemed to indicate he had not watched the film.

Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist “America first” slogan, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood’s golden age.

“Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard?’“ he said.

Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him “a little wiseguy.” Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the impeachment of Trump.

tags
top news
Fear of violence during Trump’s visit may have pushed back J-K panchayat polls
Fear of violence during Trump’s visit may have pushed back J-K panchayat polls
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Rahane battles to take India to 122/5 at Tea
1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Rahane battles to take India to 122/5 at Tea
Relief on the cards?: Telcos’ dues to govt could be reassessed
Relief on the cards?: Telcos’ dues to govt could be reassessed
Relief plane to evacuate 100 Indians from Wuhan waits for China’s nod
Relief plane to evacuate 100 Indians from Wuhan waits for China’s nod
Motera neighbourhood gets overdue face-lift ahead of Trump’s visit
Motera neighbourhood gets overdue face-lift ahead of Trump’s visit
In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena’s political dilemma
In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena’s political dilemma
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news