After Karwaan, Irrfan shares trailer for new Hollywood film, Puzzle

Global star Irrfan Khan has unveiled the trailer of his next Hollywood film, titled Puzzle. The plot of the movie is based on the life of a woman, (portrayed by Scottish actor Kelly Macdonald) taken for granted as a suburban wife and mother until she discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles which unexpectedly draws her into a new world – where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined.

Taking to Twitter, the star wrote, “Everyone has to find their missing peace #Puzzle.”

His last Hollywood project was Inferno, which was released in 2016. Irrfan has also appeared in films such as Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World and The Namesake.

Puzzle is slated to release on July 13. The star is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine cancer.

The actor will also be seen in Bollywood movie Karwaan with Mithila Palker and Dulquer Salman.

