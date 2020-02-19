Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend says she broke up with him because he’s old and miserly

hollywood

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino was dumped by his Israeli actor girlfriend Meital Dohan over their 39-year age gap.

It was reported that Pacino had split from Dohan when he went solo on the red carpet at the Oscars earlier this month. And the pair's break-up has now been confirmed by the 40-year-old, who told Israel's LaIsha magazine that she broke up with Pacino because the 79-year-old was too old for her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino. The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn't last," she is quoted as saying.

Dohan also threw some shade on her former partner when asked what gifts he'd given her during their two-year relationship. "He only bought me flowers. How can I say politely that he didn't like to spend money?" she said.

Dohan is hoping that she can stay friends with the actor even though they're no longer together. "I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy. It's an honour for me. I'm glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends," she said.

