Home / Hollywood / Amy Schumer officially changes son Gene Attell’s name because ‘we realised we accidentally named our son genital’

Amy Schumer officially changes son Gene Attell’s name because ‘we realised we accidentally named our son genital’

Amy Schumer and her husband have officially changed the name of their son, Gene Attell, because they realised it sounds too similar to ‘genital’.

hollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Amy Schumer poses with her baby.
Amy Schumer poses with her baby.
         

Actor-comedian Amy Schumer has changed the name of her son, Gene Attell. This, because she and her husband Chris Fischer felt the word sounded like "genital".

Schumer and Fischer's 11-month-old son was named Gene Attell Fischer at birth. However, the parents then started having second thoughts about the moniker, reports aceshowbiz.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

11 months and sneaky as hell

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

On her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, she spoke up about the decision to change Gene's name. She said: "So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name, is officially changed? It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realised that we by accident named our son, 'genital'."

Schumer and Fischer welcomed their son last year in May. She had shared that she had to go through a three-hour long C-Section.

