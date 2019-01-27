Avengers Endgame may be the last film of Iron Man, Captain America as Marvel boss Kevin Fiege drops this bomb

The chances of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Captain America (Chris Evans) leaving Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame is looking more likely by the minute as Marvel chief Kevin Feige has now said that Captain Marvel will soon take over as the most powerful superhero in MCU. With Iron Man absent from Spider-Man Far From Home trailer, fans are already discussing either retirement for him or a possible death.

Chris Evans, meanwhile, has said his goodbye already after wrapping up Avengers: Endgame. Fan theories have also indicated that the two superheroes will reverse Thanos’ decimation as seen in Avengers: Infinity War but will die in the process. However, Fiege’s statement now seems to have put a lid on it.

“We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Feige said in a statement to IANS.

Also read: Iron Man’s dead, say heartbroken Avengers fans after Spider-Man Far From Home trailer

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel introduces the MCU’s first stand-alone, female-franchise title character --- Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’ journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel stars Oscar winning Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

Feige says a female superhero was long overdue. “We have always had powerful female characters and heroes in our films. But having a female superhero franchise title character for the first time feels overdue, and it’s something that we have been excited about for a long time and we can’t wait to deliver it to the world,” he added.

Captain Marvel will release in India on March 8, about a month before we see Avengers: Endgame that will end the present phase of MCU.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 19:30 IST