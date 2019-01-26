Star-Lord’s mistake in Avengers Infinity War saved Iron Man, Spider-Man, says freaky new theory

Raise your hand if you think that Peter Quill aka Star-Lord’s big blow-out on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War was where the Avengers really lost the war. Chances are that this is one thing that most of the fandom is united about – Peter messed up bad and the result is that Thanos could decimate half the universe’s population.

However, a new theory says that some of the blame for Thanos’ actions lies with Peter, but he was a part of the larger plan. If anything, if he had not lost it at that moment due to Gamora’s death, the outcome could’ve been much worse.

The moment in question comes during the film’s climactic battle sequence on Titan, where the Avengers have somehow managed to subdue Thanos. As Iron Man tries to pry the Infinity Gauntlet off a subdued Thanos’ hands, an emotional Star Lord punches the Mad Titan in the face, knocking him into consciousness. Star Lord’s reaction comes after he learns that Thanos has killed the love of Star Lord’s life, Gamora.

A new Infinity War theory emerged on the /r/FanTheories subreddit Monday from redditor Riobhain that explains Peter’s seemingly irrational behavior. “Quill’s freakout actually stopped Thanos from killing all of them,” the theory says.

Here’s what the theory says…

So this theory’ll be working off a presumption that at this point I’m pretty sure everyone has: that Dr Strange has a plan, and was acting precisely to make sure they reached the one future in which they win.

So here’s the question of the hour: Why didn’t Stephen Strange, master of the mystic arts and known teleportation spammer, just warp Quill away when he started having his freakout? And my theory is this: Quill’s freakout actually stopped Thanos from killing all of them.

Not following? Think of it this way: Thanos, with no or limited stone usage, was capable of physically outpacing and overpowering people as physically strong as Thor and Hulk, the former of which we see in this same movie to be strong enough to tank the full force of a star (several billion tons iirc). Now, no disrespect to Spidey, Tony, or Strange, but none of them are even in the same realm of power as this dude, let alone able to match him, which indicates to me he was, for some reason, going easy on them (EDIT: additionally, he never tried to use the reality Stone to dismantle them the way he did Drax and Mantis on Knowhere): either because he was trying to conserve energy for the Earth fight, or possibly because of the theory that the Soul Stone let him feel their resolve and as a result he subconsciously dialed it back (see theories on why Cap was able to hold him back for any amount of time).

However, if they were to get the gauntlet off of him, all of that would change. In the former case, holding back to conserve energy is no longer viable; after all, if they get the gauntlet or defeat him because he was holding back, everything would be for naught, so he’d have to go all out on them with the same level of force that floored the Hulk, which I don’t think most of them can take. In the latter case, he’d be separated from the Soul Stone, and wouldn’t have the feedback making him hold himself back, and would, again, likely end up slaughtering them all. Keeping the gauntlet on him would therefore be essential, either to allow him to maintain the illusion of control or to keep him in contact with the Soul Stone, and Quill’s freakout was the most convenient route to doing that.

TL;DR - Thanos, being able to floor people as strong as Thor and Hulk with brute strength alone and dismantle people with a thought, was likely holding back on Titan, either to conserve stamina or because the Soul Stone was holding him back (see: theory as to why Cap could hold him back at all). Removing the Gauntlet would have taken away any reason for him to hold back, and Quill’s freakout was the easiest way to make that plan fail.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 19:30 IST