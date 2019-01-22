Scary fan theory says Avengers: Endgame will have an even bigger threat than Thanos

Avengers movie merchandise has become one of the most trustworthy source of spoilers for the upcoming forth Avengers movie, especially the action figures. One such leak happened in 2018, which featured Thor with Rocket Raccoon and advertisement read, “The Asgardian Thor wields the mighty Stormbreaker in his battle against new foes. Rocket teams up with a new crew to guard the galaxy from an even greater threat.” Since then, Avengers fans have been wondering what could be ‘an even greater threat’. One of them has posted an interesting theory on Reddit about the same.

The theory, posted by an user, /u/JoshandMarie, takes a look at the spoilers provided so far by toy merchandisers and the length of the film. The user starts off by saying, “Everyone is convinced the next movie will be all about bringing back the fallen heroes, but I would wager to bet that bringing them back will be half or less of the whole movie.”

He also wonders why toys of fallen heroes would be sold if all they did in the film was to appear in the end to ‘THANK and hug everyone’. The user also points out that the film is three hours long and said, “We thought it’d take Thanos two movies to get the stones-- he did it in 1 and did the power stone off camera and the space stone within minutes. Three hours is plenty of time for each of the heros (at least the ones with action figures) to get their needed screen time, set up the bigger threat or/and set up tons of movies for the future.”

Coming to the point of the bigger threat, the user recalled the spoiler on the toy box and wrote, “When I hear “a bigger threat” I am thinking a bigger threat than the snap, not Thanos himself-- though you could argue both- Thanos causing or becoming a threat bigger than the snap would only make sense. If everyone is gone, there is nothing threatening about that. It’s a fact, a done deal. BUT if everyone is brought back AND you add heros that weren’t before (Valkrie, Captain Marvel, Rescue, etc.) then Thanos would need to be stronger than before, a new villain would rise or the affects of the snap would have other cosmic implications that threaten the universe’s very existence.”

The user also points out that Tony Stark will not die as everyone has been expecting it. We will see what the bigger threat is on April 14, when the film will be released worldwide.

