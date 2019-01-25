Avengers Infinity War theory says Hulk will return in Endgame as two new characters

Marvel fans were left waiting for the Hulk to show up in Avengers: Infinity War, but he was nowhere to be seen. Actor Mark Ruffalo has spoken about the internal conflict going on between the Hulk and Bruce Banner as the reason behind the Hulk’s no-show in the film. A new theory suggests that not only will the character make an appearance once and for all in Avengers: Endgame, but he will be seen in a couple of different avatars.

On Reddit, one fan wrote that they’d been ‘mulling over the whole Hulk situation’ and had come to the conclusion that Hulk will return, but it will take significant effort to bring him out.

The theorist points to the Extremis story arc from Iron Man 3 as a possible clue. Bruce Banner could be injected with the super soldier serum, which could possibly result in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuting Red Hulk. “Using Extremis would make him pretty unstable, and pretty angry and… very Red!” the theorist writes.

In a separate scenario, the Hulk could reappear as Professor Hulk, which is basically a version of the character in which both sides to his personality - the green rage monster and the brilliant scientist - coexist. Leaked concept art and images of toys suggest that Endgame’s Hulk could be slighter in build, perhaps because he is Professor Hulk. Based on these images, it is also hinted that Hulk might be sent into the Quantum Realm, along with Thor and Rocket.

Also read: Leaked Avengers Endgame toy pics reveal new costumes, tease time travel. See them here

In a podcast appearance a few months ago, Ruffalo had spoken about his character in Infinity War. “There’s a conflict brewing between Banner and Hulk that’s been going on since the beginning and it all came out of this question that Joss Whedon asked me when Hulk gets the fairy dust from Scarlet Witch sprinkled on him in Avengers 2. Joss asked ‘What is Hulk afraid of?’ And that was a hard thing for me to answer, because what is the strongest, fiercest thing in the universe afraid of? What could he possibly? And then I realized its Banner. The only thing Hulk is afraid of is Banner. And so that’s become something we’ve been riffing on since Avengers 2. We played with a lot in Ragnarok, and it continues to be teased out in Infinity War 1 and Infinity War 2.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others. The film is due for release in April.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 18:48 IST