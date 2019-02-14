Avengers Endgame star Mark Ruffalo references Thanos’ snap in Josh Brolin’s birthday wish, fans say ‘act of aggression’

Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to wish his Marvel co-star Josh Brolin a happy birthday recently, and his witty message was received with mixed reactions from fans. Ruffalo tweeted, “Happy Birthday to my Brother, Josh Brolin. Keep living the Dream. In a snap, it will be over.”

Ruffalo’s reference to the snap - or the Decimation, as it has officially been titled - was seen as a low blow. Brolin plays the villainous Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Ruffalo plays the Incredible Hulk. At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos snaps his fingers and ‘kills’ half the universe’s population.

Happy Birthday to my Brother, Josh Brolin. Keep living the Dream. In a snap, it will be over. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 12, 2019

The snap is seen as a pivotal moment in the MCU, and its repercussions will be addressed in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. The latest trailer for the film shows the ‘survivors’ trying to regroup after the events of Infinity War.

“I’m going to pretend you didn’t say that,” one Twitter user wrote in reply to Ruffalo’s tweet. “You really did that omg,” wrote another. “This seems like an act of aggression,” wrote another person, while several others shared GIFs with shocked expressions.

You really did that omg — kat|82 (@valkyrieholland) February 12, 2019

this seems like an act of aggression. — shaye (@shaye_beardsley) February 12, 2019

Interestingly, Brolin in an earlier interview had said that it was Ruffalo who convinced him to take on the role. “At the beginning, before I said yes, I called Mark Ruffalo and I said, ‘What do you think of this?’ He was like, ‘It’s going to be really uncomfortable in the beginning, and then you see the movie, and you’ll just be absolutely blown away by the stuff you were doing,’” Brolin told Total Film.

Brolin and Ruffalo will appear together in Endgame along with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, among others.

