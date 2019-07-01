Avengers Endgame vs Avatar box office: Even after re-release, Marvel epic falls short of James Cameron’s film

Avengers: Endgame added $7.8 million this weekend after a much publicised re-release, which still puts it around $26 million shy of beating the all-time box office record of James Cameron’s Avatar. Endgame made $5.5 million in the US and $2.3 abroad, taking its worldwide total to $2.76 billion. Avatar’s record stands at $2.788 billion.

Disney had pushed the film in wide release this weekend, in an apparent bid to catch up with Avatar’s record, which has been unbeaten since 2010. The re-release includes a special message from co-director Anthony Russo, a preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a Stan Lee tribute and an unfinished deleted scene featuring Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

Fans who caught the movie over the weekend expressed on social media that the new footage simply wasn’t worth the trouble, especially since the bonus material will be made available on DVD and BluRay when Endgame hits the market in August.

Just saw the re-release of Avengers Endgame with the additional 6 min. a short intro from the director in the beginning. At the end was a nice tribute to Stan Lee then a totally random scene with the Hulk. Was that worth it💰? No, wait for blu-ray — Maria Lohr (@MariaLohr4) June 29, 2019

Forbes says that the number one spot, for now, is out of the question for Endgame. But Disney could stage more gimmicks in the future, especially if an Oscars push is on the cards. Forbes also says that it would work in Disney’s favour if the studio allows Avatar to remain number one, a feat that can be used to market the film’s upcoming sequel in 2021.

Endgame has now earned $841 million in the US, second all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It is the highest grossing film of 2019, the highest grossing superhero film ever, and the highest grossing foreign import in China, the world’s second largest movie market. Forbes predicts that the film will conclude its run with $850 million in the US, and will fall short of Avatar’s record by approximately $15 million.

