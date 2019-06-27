Avengers Endgame vs Avatar: Marvel epic will not be re-released in India on Friday

Avengers: Endgame will not be re-released in India this weekend, despite making more than Rs 400 crore during its theatrical run. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Thursday tweeted that Indian fans will not be able to watch the additional material that is being attached to Endgame in its re-release.

Replying to a fan’s question, Bala wrote, “No.. #AvengersEndgame is not re-releasing in India this Friday.” Whether or not this means that the film could be re-released in the future remains to be seen.

No.. #AvengersEndgame is not re-releasing in India this Friday https://t.co/jgwyKJqrZx — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 27, 2019

A new cut of the film, with a special post-credits scene said to feature Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, a preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a tribute to Stan Lee and a message from the Russo Brothers, will have a wide release in the US, this Friday.

Industry belief is that Marvel is expanding Endgame in theatres (before it has concluded its initial run) in a bid to outgross Avatar’s all-time box office record. Endgame has fallen short of the target by less than $40 million, making $2.751 billion as compared to Avatar’s $2.788 billion.

Earlier this week, the Marvel superhero film beat the original theatrical gross of Avatar, which was $2.749 billion. The James Cameron science-fiction epic was itself re-released in theatres with bonus footage in 2010, and added a little more than $33 million. Endgame would need to make more than that to secure the number one position.

Get a new re-release on life and make #ENDGAME #1....

c’mon, there’s "new stuff" and everything... pic.twitter.com/92Vx74OnVh — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 26, 2019

Star Robert Downey Jr on Wednesday urged Marvel fans to watch the film in theatres again and wrote, “Get a new re-release on life and make #ENDGAME #1....c’mon, there’s “new stuff” and everything...”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 17:36 IST