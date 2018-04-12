Avengers Infinity War box office is outpacing last 7 Marvel films combined

Box office tracking for Avengers: Infinity War suggests Marvel’s 19th overall film could end up grossing more in its opening weekend than any of the last seven movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to report, the superhero movie is outpacing the last seven MCU movies combined.

According to Variety, online ticketing vendor Fandango is reporting that Infinity War is selling almost double the amount of tickets of Black Panther at the same point. Black Panther debuted to $202 million (Rs 1300 crore) in its US opening weekend. It was the highest debut of any Marvel movie since the first Avengers film opened to $207 million in 2012. The biggest opening weekend gross ever came in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $247 million (Rs 1600 crore) debut. Number 2 on the list is 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi with $220 million (Rs 1400 crore) and number 3 is Jurassic World with $209 million (Rs 1365 crore).

Infinity War is Fandango’s top preseller in April and is pacing to be the vendor’s top preselling superhero movie in history. That all but guarantees an opening higher than the $207 million (Rs 1352 crore) the first Avengers movie brought in on its way to a theatrical gross of $1.5 billion - the highest for any Marvel movie.

The hero shot from the first Avengers movie.

“Infinity War has built up such unprecedented anticipation that it’s pacing to break records, the likes of which we have never seen before for a superhero movie,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis told Variety. “Moviegoers are rushing to guarantee their seats in advance for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about movies of the decade.”

According to reports, the film is expected to open between $175 and $200 million - a typically conservative estimate, given the two weeks we still have till release. As with Thor: Ragnarok -- which was pegged to open at $70-80 million but ended up doing $120 million -- and Black Panther, which exceeded even the most bullish expectations in its opening weekend, expect Infinity War to tracking to increase as we get closer to the April 27 release date.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

