Avengers Infinity War directors say that the title for Avengers 4 will ‘scare the sh*t’ out of you

While the excitement for Avengers: Infinity War is reaching a crescendo ahead of its April 27 release, little has been revealed about Avengers 4, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres exactly one year later. All we have seen till now are a few leaked photos of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Now, replying to a fan’s question about the fourth Avengers film, directors Joe & Anthony Russo have said that the title will ‘scare the sh*t’ out of us.

A fan on Sunday wrote on Twitter that “the fact that the russo brothers won’t give us the avengers 4 title because it spoils infinity war scares the shit outta me,” to which the Russo’s replied with a concise, “It should.”

It should. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 30, 2018

Avengers 3 and 4 were always intended to be a two-part finale to Marvel’s decade-long cinematic experiment, which has spawned the highest-grossing film franchise in history. The fourth Avengers movie was shot back-to-back with Infinity War, and is expected to close out this chapter of the Marvel saga.

The Russos were promoted to their current positions after the one-two punch of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War - both movies significantly boosted Captain America’s box office numbers, and earned Marvel some of their best reviews. The Russos were previously acclaimed television directors.

It was rumoured that the fourth Avengers movie would be titled Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, perhaps indicating that Thanos would unite all the infinity stones - the task that brings him to Earth in Infinity War - ahead of an all-out clash with the Avengers.

But the Russos’ chilling words suggest that the title of the fourth film could be a spoiler about a certain character’s death. Word that Marvel will kill of a major character has been spread throughout the internet, with the leading contenders being Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America. Evans has said that the fourth Avengers film will be his last.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.

