Marvel on Tuesday shared a video celebrating their 10-year anniversary. The one-minute video features glimpses from the record-breaking 18 movies that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and includes messages from the stars who play the superheroes at their centre. “10 years. Over 18 movies. A special thank you to all of the fans,” read Marvel’s tweet.

The video begins with shots from the first Iron Man movie, released back in 2008, which sowed the seeds of universe that we know - the MCU is the highest-grossing movie franchise of all time, with almost $15 billion in box office receipts.

Robert Downey Jr, who, as Tony Stark/Iron Man, is in many ways the anchor of the MCU, says in the video, “To all our amazing fans, the truth is, we are here for you. We thank you for 10 years of support and inspiration. You’re the reason we’re here.”

10 years. Over 18 movies. A special thank you to all of the fans. pic.twitter.com/rW6wcNzmih — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 10, 2018

His words are echoed by others like Chris Evans (Captain America), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and others.

In particular, the cast thanked fans for braving crowds to go watch the films, for having the curiosity to read the comics upon which these movies are based and for engaging with these characters for a decade.

“It has all led to this,” says Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine in the movies, referring to Avengers: Infinity War. Infinity War is the 19th overall film in the MCU and perhaps their most anticipated movie ever - it will unite the heroes we’ve grown to love in the 10 years that have passed since the first Iron Man against their most formidable adversary, Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

Check out our full coverage of Avengers: Infinity War here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more