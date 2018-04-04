Avengers Infinity War: Robert Downey Jr is the patriarch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says Chris Evans

Actor Chris Evans says his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Robert Downey Jr goes out of his way to make everyone feel welcome on set. Evans, who has been playing Captain America on the big screen for a while, will appear as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Infinity War in an avatar unlike any that fans are used to seeing the star-spangled hero as.

He will team up with other heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the aim of stopping Thanos in his quest to obtain the Infinity Stones and destroying the world.

On working with Iron Man Downey Jr, Evans said in a statement to IANS: “Robert has really been incredibly thoughtful in his care of the other actors, me especially. In the beginning of this franchise, I was really nervous, but he extended his kindness and warmth and helped pick me up in a lot of ways and gave me confidence and direction and support.

“He is an incredibly giving actor, and he is so complimentary even though I don’t always deserve it. I really would have been lost had he not been on this movie. He really is the patriarch.

“He is the one running the show, and that really came to life on this movie more than the other films. There were so many actors in and out every day, and he really went out of his way to make sure everyone felt welcome, especially the people who don’t have their own franchises or have smaller roles in different movies,” he added.

It can be “intimidating” to come onto a set with 20 or 30 actors that “you have seen in other films”, said Evans.

“But every day we would break and have a big lunch at his place. Right away you just feel like you are part of the club,” he added.

A cinematic journey 10 years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studio’s Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate showdown of all time. Twenty two heroes, six infinity gems, one mad titan -- Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India.

