Ben Affleck not to return as The Batman, Matt Reeves’ film to release in 2021

Matt Reeves’ The Batman will hit the screens on June 25, 2021, Warner Bros has announced and as expected for some time, Ben Affleck will not don the costume of the Caped Crusader.

According to Variety, Reeves is writing and directing the movie. He will also choose the next Bruce Wayne. The director will also serve as producer with his Planet of the Apes producer Dylan Clark.

It was in January 2017 that Reeves was first tasked with taking over directing duties from Affleck and has been developing the film since then. Post Justice League, Affleck and the studio entered into discussions of the actor leaving the franchise and allowing Reeves to pick his Batman.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor turns mom, welcomes baby boy via surrogacy

According to sources, the studio is happy with early versions of Reeves’ draft and he had been spending the past couple of months giving final touches before he began meeting actors for the part. No plot details have been revealed.

Warner Bros slate for the upcoming year has a re-launch film in The Suicide Squad releasing on August 6, 2021. James Gunn, who was recently fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, has reportedly been hired to direct DC Comics’ Suicide Squad 2. A report in Hollywood Reporter suggests that Suicide Squad 2 is not expected to be a sequel but has been positioned as a reboot of sorts.

While Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches is set to open on October 16, 2020, Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep bows November 8 this year.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 12:41 IST