Home / Hollywood / Birds of Prey opens to 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, critics praise Margot Robbie and action

The first reviews for Birds of Prey are out, and critics are praising Margot Robbie and the action.

hollywood Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from Birds of Prey.(AP)
         

The embargo has lifted on reviews for Birds of Prey, the spinoff to 2016’s DC anti-hero film Suicide Squad, and critics are pleased with the Harley Quinn-centric film. Birds of Prey has debuted with a 90% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The site’s consensus reads, “With a fresh perspective, some new friends, and loads of fast-paced action, Birds of Prey captures the colorfully anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.”

The 90% score continues the once-reviled DCEU’s positive critical reception. Suicide Squad stood at a miserable 27% on RT. Birds of Prey is now among the highest-rated films in the franchise, tying with Shazam! and just behind Wonder Woman’s 93% score.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ella Jay Basco, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from Birds of Prey. ( AP )

Peter Bradshaw of the Guardian wrote, “This film is a blitz of bad taste, a cornucopia of crass, and it is weirdly diverting - more than you might expect, given the frosty way Suicide Squad was received critically - and engagingly crazy.” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote, “Cathy Yan keeps it all hurtling along with impeccable ferocity. Her action scenes have a deftly detonating visual spaciousness, capped by crowd-pleasing moments...”

But the Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore disagreed. He wrote in his review, “Those hoping for a Deadpool-like fusion of mayhem and wit should lower their expectations: Harley may be known for her unpredictability, but Birds plays by action-movie rules.”

Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and features a cast that includes Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and others. The film releases on Friday.

Hollywood News