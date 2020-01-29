Birds of Prey takes flight with positive fan reactions: ‘It’s more Quentin Tarantino than Suicide Squad’

hollywood

Fan reactions to Birds of Prey, which premiered recently in Mexico ahead of its February 7 release, have arrived online and they are largely positive. Those who got to watch the latest instalment in the DC Extended Universe praised the film’s blend of violence and humour, and singled out Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn and Ella Jay Basco’s performance as Cassandra Cain.

“So I just saw #BirdsofPrey & it’s a great, awesome movie I laughed a lot & how they built the characters... amazing. Margot as Harley f great, Mary Elizabeth as Huntress make me love her more & Jurnee well what can I say she didn’t disappointed me she really is Dinah Lance,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Birds of Prey is a female-led spin-off of 2016’s Suicide Squad, which introduced Margot Robbie’s version of Harley Quinn. One fan described the film as having been massively inspired by the works of Quentin Tarantino, who directed Robbie in the recent Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

One fan warned others to not be surprised if the film gets poor reviews. “Be prepared for some critics to not like #BirdsofPrey. It’s not a movie for all audiences and not everyone is going to dig it. Don’t freak out when the embargoes drop and don’t read too much into when they are dropping. All that matters is what YOU think of it,” the fan wrote.

“#BirdsofPrey was amazing, the script is cool, the action scenes are awesome and Cassandra Cain steals every scene, Harley carries the whole movie,” tweeted another.

Here are some more reactions to the film:

#birdsofprey is one of my favorite movies! I think it even topped Wonder Woman for me!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Iggythesavior (@IGGStheSAVIOR) January 26, 2020

#BirdsofPrey was amazing, the script is cool, the action scenes are awesome and Cassandra Cain steals every scene, Harley carries the whole movie #AvesdePresa pic.twitter.com/9j14lk3cyX — Javier X (@JavierX__) January 26, 2020

So I just saw #BirdsofPrey & it's a great, awesome movie I laughed a lot & how they built the characters... amazing. Margot as Harley f great, Mary Elizabeth as Huntress make me love her more & Jurnee well what can I say she didn't disappointed me she really is Dinah Lance — xim | 📌 (@carolsdaisy) January 26, 2020

#BirdsofPrey #avesdepresa es INCREÍBLE!!! ES ALGO TOTALMENTE FUERA DE ESTE MUNDO! De nuevo DC y Warner hicieron algo que jamás verás en la otra compañía — MikeCallejas (Mika) (@MikeCallejas_) January 26, 2020

The reactions for #BirdsOfPrey in Mexico are mostly positive and that's a great thing to hear.#AvesDePresa 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/2YIoHhmUq3 — 🌈 WW 84 & Birds Of Prey 🌈 (@AnnaOmmen) January 26, 2020

Birds of Prey is the first of two DCEU films slated for release in 2020. It will be followed by Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984. The franchise has steadied itself recently, with films such as Aquaman and Shazam, after having gotten off to a rocky start.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett Bell, Rosie Perez and Ewan McGregor, as the villain.

