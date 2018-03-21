Black Panther becomes most tweeted-about movie of all time, inches closer to eclipsing Avengers at BO

Black Panther can add another achievement in its list of accolades. The Marvel superhero movie has become the most tweeted-about film of all time, Twitter said in a statement on Tuesday. Black Panther has beaten fellow Disney blockbusters Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi to claim the throne, with over 35 million tweets.

“It’s official. #BlackPanther has become the most Tweeted-about movie of all time,” said Twitter.

It's official. #BlackPanther has become the most Tweeted-about movie of all time. 📈



With 35 million Tweets, fans can't get enough of #Wakanda



Here's the breakdown. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cm5RF3mY2q — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018

Twitter also released more data, like who the most tweeted-about character was (Killmonger and Shuri, in addition to T’Challa), and what the most-tweeted hashtags were (fire, black heart and crown).

Previously, rapper Kendrick Lamar’s tweet about the soundtrack album for the film -- which he curated -- became the most-retweeted Black Panther tweet ever, with 240,000 RTs.

Black Panther has broken several box office records since its February debut. The film opened to $201 million in the US, the biggest opening for a movie directed by a black filmmaker. It crossed the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide in 26 days, and currently trails Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron and The Avengers as the fourth highest-grossing Marvel movie ever. It is the second highest-grossing MCU movie in the US after the first Avengers - which it is poised to overtake - and it has grossed over Rs 50 crore in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more