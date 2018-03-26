Black Panther has made Rs 79,80,85,50,000 so far, crossing Avengers to become biggest superhero film ever in US

Marvel’s Black Panther pulled off a feat not many people would have anticipated when it overtook The Avengers to become the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in the USA. Director Ryan Coogler’s film currently stands at $1.23 billion worldwide and $630 million in America, eclipsing the first Avengers’ $623 million.

According to Forbes, that makes Black Panther the fifth-biggest domestic film of all time, overtaking Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it is the biggest domestic superhero movie ever. It is also the biggest solo superhero movie of all time worldwide, third only to the two Avengers movies ($1.5 and $1.4 billion).

Ryan Coogler’s film is also the best-reviewed film of the 18-movie series, with a 97% rating on review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. The next best is the first Iron Man (94%), followed by The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming (each at 92%).

This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' Black Panther. (AP)

Here’s how it compares within the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

The Avengers - $1.5 billion (Rs 97,46,25,00,000)

Avengers: Age of Ultron - $1.4 billion (Rs 90,96,50,00,000)

Black Panther - $1.23 billion (Rs 79,80,85,50,000)

Iron Man 3 - $1.2 billion (77,97,00,00,000)

Captain America: Civil War - $1.1 billion (71,47,25,00,000)

The movie is expected to remain in theatres until Avengers: Infinity War opens on April 27. That film is already pacing ahead of Black Panther in terms of pre-sales.

