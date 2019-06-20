Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga romance rumours were difficult for Irina Shayk to handle: Report

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's romance rumours from the sets of A Star Is Born were difficult for Irina Shayk to handle. Cooper's demanding schedule did not help their relationship either, a source claims.

According to the source, Cooper's directorial debut, which featured him alongside Gaga, demanded a lot of his time which gradually created distance between him and Shayk. Meanwhile, the romance speculation about Cooper and Gaga was hard to ignore.

"The movie had a major impact on Bradley and Irina's relationship. Even though there was nothing romantic between Cooper and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with," the source told Us Weekly.

Earlier this month, after dating for about four years, Cooper and Shayk decided to call it quits. The two share a 2-year-old daughter Lea.

In this file photo taken on February 24, 2019 Best Actor nominee for A Star is Born Bradley Cooper (L) and his wife Russian model Irina Shayk arrive for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ( AFP )

Even when Cooper and Gaga continued to dominate the headlines for their on and off screen chemistry, his girlfriend stuck by his side.

According to another source, Gaga felt bad about the rumours surrounding her and Cooper and is not planning on getting together with the actor now that he is single again.

The actor, 44, and the 33-year-old supermodel started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 10:40 IST