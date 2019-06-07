Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk separate after four years, will share custody of 2-year-old daughter: Report

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk have parted ways after four years of dating. According to People magazine, Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have officially decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017.

The duo began dating in early 2015 after the actor split from British model Suki Waterhouse and Shayk broke up with football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

News of the impending separation first arrived over the last couple of days. Multiple reports said that while the relationship was on the rocks, they weren’t calling it quits yet.

Cooper and Shayk were seen together at the Oscars in February, where his film A Star is Born was nominated for multiple awards. “Bradley and Irina have been unhappy in their relationship for some time and have tried to make it work,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They both want the best for their daughter, but seem to be coming to terms with the fact that staying together might not be for the best.”

Meanwhile, E! quoted a source as saying, “They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off. They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

