Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk considering split?: ‘It has nothing to do with Lady Gaga’

Actor Bradley Cooper’s relationship with partner Irina Shayk is reportedly on the rocks, according to a new report. The couple hasn’t been getting along for a while, US Weekly says.

“They aren’t calling it quits yet, but they are not in a great place,” the report quoted a source as saying. Cooper and Shayk were seen together at the Oscars in February, where his film A Star is Born was nominated for multiple awards. “Bradley and Irina have been unhappy in their relationship for some time and have tried to make it work,” a separate source told Entertainment Tonight. “They both want the best for their daughter, but seem to be coming to terms with the fact that staying together might not be for the best.”

Meanwhile, E! quoted a source as saying, “They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off. They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

The story was broken by Page Six, who quoted its source as saying, “Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.” Cooper and Shayk were previously reported to have parted ways in 2016.

They were first linked together in 2015, and welcomed daughter Lea in 2017. Cooper’s chemistry and closeness with A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga was questioned, to the extent that both Gaga and Shayk had to issue statements. “You had such a connection with Bradley that, instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, ‘Oh, they must be in love’,” TV host Jimmy Kimmel said. Gaga rolled her eyes and said: “First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

The possible split has ‘nothing to do with Gaga’ the US Weekly source says.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 13:11 IST