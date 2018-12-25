Bumblebee sequel already being planned, even before film’s worldwide release

Bumblebee producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has teased the possibility of a follow-up to the positively reviewed Transformers spin-off.

Directed by Travis Knight, set in the 1980s, Bumblebee is a prequel to the Transformers series. A tribute to its parent films, the Hailee Steinfeld-John Cena-starrer has every bit of its signature hi-end VFX, thrilling car chases and action sequences but focuses on the bond of friendship between a teenager, Charlie Wilson and alien robot B-127 or Bumblebee.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie and Bumblebee in a scene from Bumblebee. (AP)

Asked whether there are more sequels planned, Bonaventura said it depends on how the global audience receives the film.

"When we make any movie, it's about the audience coming and showing up 'coz we are never going to get to the other movie if the audience doesn't come. So we tend to feel that it is a bit of a bad luck to think too much about the next one.

"But I think look at these two fantastic actors, there's definitely a future with them in Bumblebee and hopefully Travis is gonna come along for the ride. He says he is so I'm gonna hold him to it. And there's a lot to explore with Bumblebee," the producer told reporters here. The film, which premiered in Berlin on December 3 and released in the US last Friday, has received positive reviews from the critics, some even calling it the best Transformers movie till date.

Bumblebee also stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr, John Ortiz, Jason Drucker and Pamela Adlon in key roles. It is scheduled for a January 4 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 16:33 IST