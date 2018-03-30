Christopher Nolan India visit: The director and his wife attend event in Mumbai

Christopher Nolan arrived in India on Friday for a three-day film event called Reframing the Future of Film and the director began as soon as he came. Nolan is accompanied by his wife, Emma Thomas, and will be speaking about a cause that he has been championing - shooting on film and not digital.The event is being held at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai and there will be a screening of Interstellar and Dunkirk on Monday.

The director is also expected to hold a talk with Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan as a part of this event.

The first day began with a talk by visual artistTacita Dean titled Process And The Non-Deliberate Act: Why The Medium Of Film Is Important To Artists. The person behind bringing Nolan to India is Filmmaker-archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur who hopes to draw attention to his cause - film preservation and restoration - with Nolan’s visit to India.

Shivendra said in an interview to PTI, “We have got support for a cause which we have been fighting alone. It is fantastic. There was hardly any support from the film industry and people in India. And suddenly you get support from two internationally world-renowned artistes (Nolan and celebrated visual artist Tacita Dean). We want that they (industry people) should be awakened. They should realise that people from across the world are realising things and supporting us, so why not support here.”

