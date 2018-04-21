 Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz expecting first child together | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz expecting first child together

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz are expecting their first baby. “We’re going to have a little human,” she said in an interview.

hollywood Updated: Apr 21, 2018 20:04 IST
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig attend The 2018 Night Of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 9, 2018 in New York City.
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig attend The 2018 Night Of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 9, 2018 in New York City. (AFP)

Actor Rachel Weisz has revealed that she and husband, Daniel Craig, are expecting their first child together. The star shared the news during an interview with New York Times, saying the couple are going to have “a little human”.

“I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. ‘We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery,” Weisz said.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz starred opposite each other in Dream House. (Shutterstock)

The 48-year-old actor got married to the James Bond star in June, 2011.

Weisz already has an 11-year-old son with director Darren Aronofsky, while Craig has a 25-year-old daughter with his former partner, actor Fiona Loudon.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

