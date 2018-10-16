Daniel Craig mocked for carrying his baby, Chris Evans leads internet in defending him

When journalist Piers Morgan decided to mock James Bond star Daniel Craig for not being masculine enough for his taste, he couldn’t have expected to be taken down by Captain America. Chris Evans led several people on Twitter in giving it back to Morgan, who commented on a photo of Craig holding his newborn baby and wrote on Twitter that the Bond actor had been emasculated.

“Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond,” wrote Morgan alongside a picture that showed Craig, wearing spectacles and a baseball cap, and holding his baby daughter. The tweet opened a floodgate of responses, that ranged from rational responses to biting takedowns.

Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wrote in response to the tweet, “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

Morgan counts himself as a fan of US President Donald Trump, whom Evans often criticises on Twitter. Others to have responded to Morgan’s tweet include Parks & Rec star Nick Offerman, who wrote sarcastically, “Sick burn from simpering tit,” and Dictionary.com: “Piers Morgan, we double checked the definition of emasculate. There’s nothing about being a load-sharing father to be found there.”

Piers Morgan, we double checked the definition of emasculate. There's nothing about being a load-sharing father to be found there. https://t.co/TH9bzv9qdl https://t.co/nBcmr8fsb8 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 15, 2018

Others posted photos of previous James Bonds, all holding children, with Idris Elba - often rumoured to be replacing Craig as 007 - thrown in for good measure. One person tweeted the iconic photo of Craig emerging from the sea in a still from Casino Royale, juxtaposed with an image of Morgan in blue trunks, in which he appears to be drooling in his sleep.

All the Bonds do it. pic.twitter.com/4cO2TGBFoB — Josh Rosenau 🔥 (@JoshRosenau) October 15, 2018

Morgan has often provoked popular left-leaning celebrities on social media. He is often involved in a back-and-forth with writer and Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

You can check out more responses of people posting pictures of themselves with their babies in solidarity here:

😂 awesome. My mine loved it. pic.twitter.com/5GMZrY4lQZ — James Marchant (@jamesCmarchant) October 16, 2018

What’s you’ve view on a backpack carrier? I’d like to know? My boy loves it..... pic.twitter.com/nVot5i3iIo — Adam Bradford (@Brads10082) October 16, 2018

She’s too big to carry these days.... but her little brother is due in 3 weeks and i cant wait to carry him too #dadventures pic.twitter.com/eqCbnIBtMO — Kristoph (@therealkrist) October 16, 2018

I love carrying my kids. If @piersmorgan is the arbiter of being a man, then I'll gladly not be one. pic.twitter.com/nEBgiXcX2S — Paul Stevenson (@gleet_tweet) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Craig will return to star as James Bond for the fifth and final time in director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s untitled film, due out in 2020. But before that, he will squeeze in a smaller detective film for director Rian Johnson.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 16:01 IST