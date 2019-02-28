Dark Phoenix trailer: Captain Marvel has nothing on Jean Grey

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for Dark Phoenix, perhaps the final X-Men movie the studio will release. The film is a retread of the Dark Phoenix saga that played out previously in the critical dud X-Men: The Last Stand.

When Jean Grey’s powers begin to spiral out of her control, Charles Xavier’s worst fears come true. Tempted by the forces of evil, Jean, played by Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, must learn to harness her powers before she turns into a God-like creature unlike any the X-Men have ever seen.

Besides this, the trailer also teases interpersonal drama between Charles and Erik, played for the fourth time on film by the returning James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender. It is also implied that Jean, in a moment of uncontrollable rage, kills Mystique (played by Jennifer Lawrence).

We see the second and third generations of the X-Men unite for the second time, after the moderately well received X-Men: Apocalypse. Characters such as Beast, Cyclops, Storm and Quicksilver make a return. The trailer ends with a set piece similar to the one we saw in the Captain Marvel trailers - one that shows the central character unleashing their full powers.

Long-time series writer and producer Simon Kinberg makes his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix, after series regular Bryan Singer burnt his bridges with Fox. Singer is currently facing multiple accusations of sexual assault against minors.

Dark Phoenix will probably be the final X-Men movie to be released by 20th Century Fox, which was recently bought by Disney. The plan is to ingratiate the characters into the successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it is unclear if future films will be released under the Fox banner or not.

Meanwhile, the long delayed The New Mutants spin-off is also under the microscope, after latest rumours suggesting that the film might be relegated to the streaming service Hulu. Dark Phoenix has been scheduled for a June 7 release.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 14:52 IST