DC fans aren’t happy about Marvel’s Deadpool taking a dig at them

Waiting for a new Deadpool 2 trailer is like waiting for Ricky Gervais to host an awards show - everyone is on their toes, wondering who’s going to be skewered. And like the previous trailer for the superhero satire, the new one released on Thursday has left DC fans particularly peeved.

In a fight sequence, Josh Brolin’s Cable tells Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool that he’s just a clown, dressed up as a sex toy, to which Deadpool replies, “So dark. You sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

The DC series of films has often been criticised for being overly dark, while the Marvel movies have a lighter, more family-friendly tone. Deadpool belongs to neither film franchise, so everything, it seems, is fair game. In the previous trailer, Deadpool made a joke about the film’s incomplete special effects by bringing up Henry Cavill’s moustache in Justice League. Infamously, Cavill was prohibited from shaving his moustache for Justice League reshoots due to his contractual obligations on Mission Impossible - Fallout. Because of this, Warner Bros was forced to digitally remove his moustache, which created controversy among fans, who spotted the hasty touch up.

Fans reacted to the DC dig the last time as well, and you can check that out here. Here are a few tweets in reaction to the joke:

The DC Universe line in the DEADPOOL 2 trailer is the sort of joke so brutal it will affect people's jobs. Jesus Christ.



Fucking knocked me out of my chair, though. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 19, 2018

If you got offended by the DC joke in the Deadpool trailer you are the shill I want to avoid at all costs — Ryan (@StannisAF) April 19, 2018

Calling the DC Universe dark isn’t even a negative thing. The Deadpool joke is all in fun, fans can be so sensitive sometimes. — Childish Garbanzo (@BasedGarbanzo) April 19, 2018

Deadpool telling Cable he's so dark then asking him if he's sure he's not part of the DC universe made me scream — Xanthippe Ax (@sunshineboy64) April 20, 2018

Deadpool 2 is not gonna disappoint pic.twitter.com/RPk7juwgcG — ‏mar (@tjhmmnd) April 19, 2018

DC fans after watching the new trailer for Deadpool 2...pic.twitter.com/Z1hFlZKE1s — Deadpool (@LethalDeadpool) April 19, 2018

I’m still not excited for Deadpool. Even without the stupid DC jokes. 🙄 — TheFliteCast (@TheFliteCast) April 19, 2018

The joke about dc in the deadpool 2 trailer ain’t that deep — josie (@emiliaheards) April 19, 2018

It should be mentioned that Deadpool also makes fun of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the X-Men, Thanos and himself.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch and will introduce fans to the X-Force. The film is scheduled to release on May 18.

