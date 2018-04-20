 DC fans aren’t happy about Marvel’s Deadpool taking a dig at them | hollywood | Hindustan Times
DC fans aren't happy about Marvel's Deadpool taking a dig at them

The final trailer for Deadpool 2 was released online on Thursday, and it pokes fun at everything from Hugh Jackman’s Wolveine, Marvel’s Thanos and the entire DC Universe. Here are reactions.

hollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2018 11:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Ryan Reynolds stars as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2.
Ryan Reynolds stars as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2.

Waiting for a new Deadpool 2 trailer is like waiting for Ricky Gervais to host an awards show - everyone is on their toes, wondering who’s going to be skewered. And like the previous trailer for the superhero satire, the new one released on Thursday has left DC fans particularly peeved.

In a fight sequence, Josh Brolin’s Cable tells Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool that he’s just a clown, dressed up as a sex toy, to which Deadpool replies, “So dark. You sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

The DC series of films has often been criticised for being overly dark, while the Marvel movies have a lighter, more family-friendly tone. Deadpool belongs to neither film franchise, so everything, it seems, is fair game. In the previous trailer, Deadpool made a joke about the film’s incomplete special effects by bringing up Henry Cavill’s moustache in Justice League. Infamously, Cavill was prohibited from shaving his moustache for Justice League reshoots due to his contractual obligations on Mission Impossible - Fallout. Because of this, Warner Bros was forced to digitally remove his moustache, which created controversy among fans, who spotted the hasty touch up.

Fans reacted to the DC dig the last time as well, and you can check that out here. Here are a few tweets in reaction to the joke:

It should be mentioned that Deadpool also makes fun of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the X-Men, Thanos and himself.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch and will introduce fans to the X-Force. The film is scheduled to release on May 18.

