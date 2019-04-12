Disney brings Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar to battle against Netflix, reveals streaming lineup, price and release date

Walt Disney Co unveiled new details on Thursday about Disney+, a family-friendly digital video subscription that is set to debut later this year and compete with Netflix.

The ad-free service will include movies and TV series from Disney and will feature programming from the Marvel superhero universe, the Star Wars galaxy, Toy Story creator Pixar animation and the National Geographic channel.

"What we are putting forward is an aggressive strategy," Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger told analysts at the presentation. "We've got to be very serious and all in on it."

The company set a target of luring between 60 million to 90 million subscribers and achieving profitability in fiscal year 2024. It plans to plow a little over $1 billion in cash to finance original programming in fiscal 2020 and about $2 billion by 2024. Disney plans on introducing the series in Asian markets beginning the end of this year.

It will cost $7 a month or $70 per year.

This image provided by Disney shows a product image of Disney Plus on a tablet. ( AP )

When the service debuts on November 12, some of the programming available from Disney's libraries will include:

- Classic Disney animated movies such as 101 Dalmations and Bambi

- The entire Pixar catalog including A Bug's Life and Cars

- Captain Marvel and three other Marvel films

- The first and second Star Wars trilogies

- Live-action movies such as the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.

- More than 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel shows such as Hannah Montana

Disney also will create original programming exclusively for the service. According to the company, that will include:

STAR WARS

A new season of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars

A live-action Star Wars series called The Mandalorian, developed by Jon Favreau

A TV series starring Diego Luna that is a prequel to the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MARVEL

A series focused on the villain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston

A series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision

A series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney is unveiling details of its long-awaited streaming service Disney Plus. ( AP )

ANIMATION

Monsters at Work, a series inspired by Pixar hit Monsters Inc. Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the voices of Mike and Sulley.

MOVIES

Remakes of Disney classics such as Lady and the Tramp and Sword in the Stone

Noelle, a Christmas fantasy adventure starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

Togo, starring Willem Dafoe in a story about a famous sled-dog

TELEVISION

A new High School Musical series

Diary of a Female President, a comedy series about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl on a journey to become president of the United States

NON-FICTION

Marvel's 616, a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel stories and characters and the real world

Be Our Chef, a food competition show in which families compete and the winner's dish will be served at Walt Disney World

Rogue Trip, a travel guide to places an average tourist is least likely to visit

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 09:13 IST