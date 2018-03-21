Elizabeth Hurley shares graphic image of nephew’s stab wound

Graphic images inside

Actor-model Elizabeth Hurley has said that her nephew “remains in great pain” after being stabbed in Battersea, South West London. She also posted a picture of the knife wound, asking anyone with information about the attackers to come forward.

The 52-year-old star, who was in India recently, was left heartbroken when she found out her 21-year-old nephew Miles had been injured after he was targeted by four men. “Wishing everyone a peaceful weekend. Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew @mileshurley1 was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering.

This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back. If you think you know who they are, please call 0203 276 2603, ref 7495/8March. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously: 0800 555 111. Please RT 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dh7mwHQHfq — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 20, 2018

“My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend - who was also stabbed. I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day. We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me. (sic)” she wrote.

Hurley had earlier thanked the police and hospital staff for being “fantastic.”

My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses. — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 10, 2018

With agency inputs

Follow @htshowbiz for more