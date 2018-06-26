Evangeline Lilly shows her heels to camera for Marvel actors complaining about their supersuits

Actor Evangeline Lilly said she has never understood why her fellow male Marvel actors are always complaining about wearing their superhero suits.

The 38-year-old actor, who plays Wasp in the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp” film, shared her thoughts about men saying their suits are uncomfortable and too tight during the film’s press tour with BackstageOL.

evangeline lilly just ended male actors and she f*cking snapped! pic.twitter.com/PM6XOI69JC — nina sayers (@emilybluntz) June 24, 2018

“I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years. And I got into my suit and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like. ‘(It’s) just not that bad.’ Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU, or (holds up her high-heeled foot for the camera) have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?” Lilly said.

“They’re just like, ‘What is this? This sucks. Why are we… why? Why do I have to go through this?’ Whereas a woman is like, ‘I don’t know. This is like normal. I wear heels to work. I’m uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You tune it out’,” she added.

‘IT’S ABOUT TIME’: Star of new superhero film #AntManandTheWasp #EvangelineLilly celebrates her character being the first female to be named in a title of a #Marvel film. pic.twitter.com/47PkGbDKvr — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 25, 2018

In the past, Paul Bettany has called his Vision attire “painful”, Tom Holland called his Spidey suit “not the greatest thing”, Chadwick Boseman noted how it gets “blazing hot” in his Black Panther getup, and Chris Evans revealed how “not comfortable” his Captain America suits have been.

