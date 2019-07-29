Exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux come together to bid final farewell to their dog, share pics from funeral

hollywood

Actor Justin Theroux shared some distressing news with his fans on Sunday evening. His and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s beloved dog Dolly has died and the two bid her a final farewell with a funeral at the sunset.

Theroux shared pictures from the funeral on Instagram with a message for Dolly. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family. “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.” -George Vest. Rest In Peace Dolly,” he captioned the post. The photos show Dolly lying on a white towel in the sunset with colourful flowers all over her. One picture shows Justin and Jennifer holding hands, supporting each other at the loss of their pet.

Dolly was a Mexican born White Shepherd and had featured in several photoshoots with Jennifer. The two were often seen together at the beach or grocery shopping.

Jennifer’s Friends co-star Courtney Cox and many others offered their condolences at Dolly’s death. “We love you doll,” wrote Cox. Whitney Cummings wrote, “Sending you all the love I have.”

Justin and Jennifer split in February last year. “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they said in the statement released by Jennifer’s longtime publicist. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

They were engaged in August 2012 and married in August 2015. They said they are ‘two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.’

Jennifer was most recently seen in Netflix’s Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler while Justin was also seen in Netflix’s Maniac with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 20:27 IST