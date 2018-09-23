Justin Theroux opens up about heartbreaking divorce from Jennifer Aniston

Actor Justin Theroux has opened up about his separation with actor and former wife Jennifer Aniston, saying there’s no bad blood between them.

In an interview with the New York Times, he said: "The good news is that was probably the most - I'm choosing my words really carefully - it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."

Following their 2017 split after being married for over two years, the 49-year-old actor said that although the two are on good terms, "navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part".

"It was heartbreaking, Only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing," he added.

Theroux and Aniston are not currently linked to anyone, although the Leftovers star has been spotted with various women, including Parks and Rec star Aubrey Plaza, since their split.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 12:45 IST