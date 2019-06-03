Ford v Ferrari trailer: Matt Damon, Christian Bale bring one of the greatest racing rivalries to life

20th Century Fox has shared the first trailer for Ford v Ferrari, the upcoming racing drama starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale in lead roles, and directed by Logan’s James Mangold. The two-and-a-half minute trailer pits the American car manufacturer against the legendary Italian outfit, in the Le Mans 24 hour race of 1966.

Damon plays Carroll Shelby, who is hired by Ford to create a worthy challenger to take down Ferrari’s crown as the best racing car manufacturer in the world. He has 90 days to design a car, and find a driver who has the stamina and skill to take part in Le Mans. He finds Ken Miles, the British racecar driver played by Bale.

The trailer offers several glimpses as high-speed racing action, and lots of practical effects, all set to the Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter. Bale is seen in one of his more intense turns, while Damon is playing Shelby with movie star charm.

Ford v Ferrari also stars Catriona Balfe as Ken Miles’ wife, Noah Jupe as his son, Tracy Letts plays Henry Ford II, Jon Bernthal plays Lee Iacocca and Remo Girone plays Enzo Ferrari.

Mangold previously directed the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, before delivering two of the biggest hits of his career with The Wolverine and Logan. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt were initially supposed to star in the lead roles. Ford v Ferrari will be distributed by Walt Disney Motion Pictures, under the 20th Century Fox banner, after the studio’s record breaking takeover.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 10:50 IST