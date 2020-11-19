Gal Gadot is missing her Death on the Nile co-star Ali Fazal today, see their Twitter exchange

hollywood

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:47 IST

Death on the Nile co-stars Ali Fazal and Gal Gadot got a chance to reconnect on Thursday, on the heels of an update regarding the release of Gal’s upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984. Gal announced that the movie, delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be released on December 25, in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service.

Gal wrote in a statement that she was excited to finally be able to share the movie with fans, after the team held out for months, waiting for the situation to settle down. “We feel that the movie has never been so relevant, and hope that it brings joy, hope and love to your hearts,” she wrote.

❤️🙅🏻‍♀️❤️ thank you. miss you! — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 19, 2020

Ali quote tweeted Gal’s message and wished her the best of luck. “It’s going to be great. Everyone’s lookin forward to this,” he wrote. Gal replied, “Thank you. Miss you!,” and added a couple of heart emojis, along with an emoji of a person striking the famous Wonder Woman pose.

The two actors will share screen space in director Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation, Death on the Nile. The film, also slated for a theatrical release this year, was removed from the release schedule recently.

Also read: Gal Gadot refused to shoot scene that sexualised Wonder Woman, director Joss Whedon brought in body double: report

Death on the Nile is a follow-up to 2017’s box office hit, Murder on the Orient Express, also directed by and starring Branagh. The movie also features Daisy Ridley, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand and others. In an interview to PTI, Branagh had raved about working with Ali. He’d said, “Ali was a joy to work with, an absolute joy. He’s a total pro. He’s a real details man. He was completely caught up in how the character looked sounded and was able to be very precise, but also very playful. He could improvise when I asked him to improvise.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more