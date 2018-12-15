Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington finds a new dragon to audition with. Watch his funny video with Toothless

Television actor Kit Harington knows how to make friends with dragons. He has done it twice now.

The actor stars in a new promotional video for his upcoming movie, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, in which he plays viking Eret. The video shows him auditioning for a part in an ‘untitled fantasy TV drama’ in 2010. He is heard reciting dialogues and enacting situations from his hit HBO drama, Game of Thrones, knows for its stunning action and fiery dragons.

However, joining him on the audition is a dragon from another universe, How To Train Your Dragon’s adorable and loyal beast, Toothless. The sweet dragon runs his lines with him but often makes a blunder. He chews on the wires, does a cute impression kit and is also his therapist when he wonders why his character is killed and brought back to life. They also recreate the iconic scene from Game of Thrones in which Kit pets Drogon for the first time. Toothless, however, ends up showering Kit with his snot.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will feature a few more adventures of Hiccup and Toothless. The new movie will see the arrived of a lady Night Fury, a potential girlfriend for Toothless. The film releases next year.

Game of Thrones will also premiere its eighth and final season in April. Kit will return as Jon Snow and joining him will be actors Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and others.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 18:41 IST