Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint welcomes baby girl with girlfriend: ‘Lil Ronniekins is growing up fast’, say fans

hollywood

Updated: May 08, 2020 11:25 IST

Actor Rupert Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, have become parents to a baby girl, their representative confirmed on Thursday. They haven’t revealed the name of the baby yet.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the rep said, according to E! News. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.” Grint’s fans left congratulatory messages under an Instagram post by Harry Potter fan account Mugglenet. “Omg my lil Ronniekins is growing up so fast,” wrote one person. “I’m in love with this!!! Our sweet Ron are going to be a dad...” wrote another.

News of the pregnancy first came in April. In a 2018 interview to the Guardian, Grint had said that he wants to settle down and start a family. “I’d like to settle down and have kids soon,” the actor said. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

Grint rose to fame after appearing alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in all eight Harry Potter films. He played Harry’s best friend, Ron Weasley, in the movies.

Also read: Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis have mini Harry Potter reunion. See pic

Radcliffe, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with actor Erin Drake, whom he met in 2013. Watson has been private about whom she’s dating, and in a 2019 interview to British Vogue said, “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy. I call it being self-partnered.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more