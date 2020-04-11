e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is all set to become a dad, announces girlfriend Georgia Groome’s pregnancy

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is all set to become a dad, announces girlfriend Georgia Groome’s pregnancy

Rupert Grint’s long-time girlfriend Georgia Groome is pregnant, the actor has announced.

hollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:04 IST
Press Trust of India, London
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have been dating for nine years.
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have been dating for nine years.
         

Rupert Grint, the star of the Harry Potter franchise, and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together. A representative of the 31-year-old actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the hit films, shared the news on Friday, reported PageSix.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” the spokesperson said.

 

The statement came a day after Groome was photographed with her growing baby bump when she was buying essential supplies with Grint in North London. Grint and Groome, 28, who is best known for starring in movies such as London to Brighton and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, have been dating since 2011.

Fans congratulated Rupert on social media. “Congratulations RON he’s gonna be a great dad,” wrote one. “I’m in love with this!!! Our sweet Ron are going to be a dad,” wrote another.

Grint played Ron in all eight films in the franchise along side Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. He was also seen in films such as Thunderpants, Cherrybomb, Wild Target and others.

