Home / Bollywood / Neha Kakkar says she doesn’t get paid for her Bollywood songs, says ‘they feel we’ll earn through shows’

Neha Kakkar says she doesn’t get paid for her Bollywood songs, says ‘they feel we’ll earn through shows’

Singer Neha Kakkar says that Bollywood doesn’t pay singers, even if they deliver hits.

bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Singer Neha Kakkar during the promotions of Panga.
Singer Neha Kakkar during the promotions of Panga.(IANS)
         

She has belted out some of the biggest foot-tapping hits including Garmi, Aankh Marey, O Saki, Dilbar and Kala Chashma among many others, and enjoys as much popularity as any top singer in contemporary Bollywood. Yet, Neha Kakkar tells you that singers hardly ever get paid in the film industry.

"We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. What happens is they feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows," Neha told IANS.

The 31-year-old added: "I get a good amount from live concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn't have this scene. To make us sing a song, they don't pay."

Also read: Himansh Kohli says Neha Kakkar ‘cried on TV shows’ after their breakup but ‘it was her decision to move on in life’

On the work front, Neha will feature in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled Moscow Suka. The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian language. The Russian vocals are performed by Ekaterina Sizova.

On Thursday, Neha took to her Instagram stories, and uploaded a string of pictures of herself along with her brother Tony Kakkar, whom she wished a happy birthday. Tony and Neha have together collaborated for numbers like Car Main Music, Dheeme Dheeme and Coca Cola.

