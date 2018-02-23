 Harvey Weinstein apologizes to Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence for lawyers’ words | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Harvey Weinstein apologizes to Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence for lawyers’ words

A spokeswoman for the disgraced movie mogul said Thursday that Weinstein has also directed his legal representatives not to use specific names of actors and former associates in the future.

hollywood Updated: Feb 23, 2018 09:02 IST
(File photo) Harvey Weinstein had asked a judge to toss out a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him. He invoked the words of some A-list actresses in his defense.(AP)

Harvey Weinstein is apologizing to Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence after his lawyers cited them in asking a court to dismiss a sexual misconduct lawsuit.

A spokeswoman for the disgraced movie mogul said Thursday that Weinstein has also directed his legal representatives not to use specific names of actors and former associates in the future.

Lawyers for Weinstein quoted previous remarks made by Streep and Lawrence as they argued that a proposed class-action lawsuit filed by six women should be rejected.

The actresses immediately snapped back, with Streep calling the citation of her remarks “pathetic and exploitive”. She had previously said Weinstein wasn’t inappropriate with her.

His statement Thursday said he “acknowledges the valuable input both Streep and Lawrence have contributed to this conversation and apologizes.”

