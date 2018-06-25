Has Loki’s story ended with Avengers: Infinity War? Tom Hiddleston has a definite answer

The echo of Thanos’ finger snap in Avengers: Infinity War can still be heard. Even as the next iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp, is ready for release in India, fans are still fussing over the end to the superhero extravaganza that was Infinity War.

Thanos killed off half the universe and half the Marvel superheroes in the film and, given Marvel’s past record, people are wondering if they will stay dead. There is also the sticky matter of sequels that Marvel has announced and star the dead superheroes. While these are questions only Avengers 4 can answer, there is one superhero, of sorts, who is happy being dead.

Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki in MCU, has said in a recent interview that he has made his peace with the character’s end. “So, I’ve known about that scene for two years. I met with Marvel in May 2016, and they were actually telling me the story of Ragnarok with concept art and images. The Russos came in, and I introduced myself. So, all four of us sat down, and they said this is how Infinity War begins. My whole journey through making Thor: Ragnarok — I knew this was coming. By the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Loki has been accepted as Thor’s brother again,” the British actor said.

He also said he was happy with the way Loki’s arc ended. “When I came to shoot the scene in Infinity War, I think it’s very powerful he calls himself an Odinson, and that closes the whole journey of Loki and what he can do,” the actor said. He went on to say that Loki’s death established just how mighty Thanos is and sets up the stakes for Infinity War.