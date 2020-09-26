e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Here’s what Taylor Swift has gifted Gigi Hadid’s baby girl. See pic

Here’s what Taylor Swift has gifted Gigi Hadid’s baby girl. See pic

Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her newborn daughter, without showing her face, wearing a sweatshirt sent by fashion designer Donatella Versace. The baby girl was wrapped in a pink satin blanket, which Gigi said was sent by Taylor Swift.

hollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 19:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Asian News International | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Washington
Gigi Hadid shows off gift sent by Taylor Swift.
Gigi Hadid shows off gift sent by Taylor Swift.
         

Two days after she gave birth to her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday (local time) shared a picture of her baby girl wearing gifts from her beloved “aunties” Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift.

Hadid took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her baby wearing a white coloured Versace outfit gifted to her by Italian fashion designer and her “auntie” Donatella Versace. Besides the outfit, the picture also featured the little bundle of joy wrapped in a satin light pink coloured blanket that was gifted and hand-embroidered by musician Taylor Swift.

As she posted the picture on her Instagram stories, Gigi wrote, “From auntie Donatella Versace,” and “auntie Taylor Swift made this,” along with the picture.

The supermodel and her musician boyfriend earlier this week announced that they have welcomed a “healthy” baby girl. The former One Direction star announced the birth of a baby girl in a touching Twitter post on Wednesday (local time), calling their precious gift ‘healthy and beautiful.’

The 27-year-old singer shared a black and white photo of his heavily tattooed hand holding on to his and the 25-year-old supermodel’s pride and joy. He noted,” Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try to put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” added Malik. The couple is yet to announce the name of the baby.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In