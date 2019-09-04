It Chapter Two first reviews are in: Critics slam epic length, praise performances

hollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:29 IST

The embargo has been lifted on reviews of It Chapter Two, the hotly anticipated sequel to 2017’s critical and commercial success, It. The film currently has a healthy 79% score on review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes, based on over 70 reviews.

The consensus reads, “It: Chapter Two proves bigger doesn’t always mean scarier for horror sequels, but a fine cast and faithful approach to the source material keep this follow-up afloat.” Several critics raised objections to the film’s length, but praised the performances of the cast, specifically Bill Hader.

“This is a solid, extremely well-crafted, great-looking and occasionally quite chilling film, with terrific performances by the grown-ups as well as the returning kids,” the Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper wrote. Meanwhile, Variety’s Peter Debruge in a positive review called the film, “An elaborate fun-house horror movie that springs pop-up gimmicks and boogie-boogie scares steadily enough to excuse its been-there story and self-important 169-minute running time.”

A poster is seen on the red carpet ahead of the world premiere of It Chapter Two. ( AFP )

The New York Times’ AO Scott in a negative review wrote, “This 2-hour-49-minute movie drags more than it jumps, wearing out its premise and possibly also your patience as it lumbers toward the final showdown.” The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw agreed, and wrote, “It is just so pointlessly long: approaching three hours, with our heroes finally beginning to assume a glassy-eyed solemnity like Hogwarts graduates or the Fellowship of the Ring.”

By comparison, the first It has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ consensus reads, “Well-acted and fiendishly frightening with an emotionally affecting story at its core, It amplifies the horror in Stephen King’s classic story without losing touch with its heart.”

It Chapter Two stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and others. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film is slated for a September 6 release.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 14:28 IST