It star Sophia Lillis to play Nancy Drew in movie adaptation

It actor Sophia Lillis has been roped in to play teen detective Nancy Drew in Warner Bros’ movie adaptation of Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.

Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman are producing the project through their A Very Good Production company, along with Chip Diggins, reported Variety.

Filming on the project is expected to start in May.

The story, first published in 1930, was written by Mildred Wirt Benson. Warner Bros also made a film adaptation of the book in 1939, starring Bonita Granville.

The story revolves around a pair of elderly sisters and their strange experiences in their Victorian-era house, leading to the duo being accused of murder. Nancy must act quickly to save the sisters from jail.

Warner Bros also released 2007’s Nancy Drew, starring Emma Roberts as Nancy Drew, Josh Flitter, and Max Thieriot.

